Pool of blood and rodent activity highlighted in latest report by food inspectors

A large pool of blood at the base of a meat freezer and "extensive" evidence of rodent activity are among some of the problems flagged by food inspectors in February.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), closure orders were received by eight takeaways, restaurants and food shops in six counties across Ireland due to breaches of food safety legislation.

The outlets were in Dublin, Meath, Galway, Limerick, Tipperary and Offaly.

Other reasons for the closure orders include substantial accumulation of grease, dirt and food particles on surfaces, ready-to-eat foods stored uncovered and below raw food in the freezer, and no systems or procedures in place to allow for traceability information to be made available.

Staff in multiple businesses were noted as being unable to demonstrate that they were trained in food hygiene.

A lack of designated space for the preparation of raw chicken was also flagged, including the mislabelling of raw meat products, and the fraudulent misrepresentation of the meat products’ origin.

One establishment did not have any hot running water, and also had a history of persistent and recurring non-compliances.

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, has emphasised all food businesses must operate stringent food safety procedures to protect consumers’ health.

She said, "The vast majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to high food safety standards, however, there continues to be a number of food businesses failing to do so. We are urging those food businesses to recognise that the legal onus is on them to ensure that the food they serve or produce for their customers is safe to eat, and to ensure there is ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards.

"Food businesses must ensure they have a strong food safety culture in place, including regular and ongoing training of both full and part-time staff. There is simply no excuse for negligent practices."