Minister opens women's health fair at Newbridge Town Hall in Kildare

Kildare County Council, with the support of Kildare Age Friendly, HSE Health Promotion, and Healthy Kildare, today hosted a Women’s Health Fair and Seminar in Newbridge Town Hall.

The event was opened by special guest, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly followed by guest speakers from both national and local organisations. The health fair comprises a series of health information stands for women.

Kildare GAA star Mary Hulgraine joined the event along with a range of other guest speakers on various topics such as Ageing and Wellbeing, Traveller Health, Hormone Health, Women in Addiction, and more.

Opening the Health Fair and Seminar, Minister Donnelly said: “I’m delighted to support the Women’s Health Fair organised by Kildare County Council. This week is a special one, for the first time we have a ‘Women’s Health Week’ with a strong focus on the topic of women’s health.

“Improving women’s health is a top priority for me and the Government. Our nurses and doctors and other professionals have been doing a fantastic job for the various stages in a woman’s life cycle, but we need to do more and that is now happening.

“Yesterday I launched the 2022 Women’s Health Action Plan. This is the first plan of its kind ever in Ireland and it acknowledges the significant increase in funding in new specific women’s health initiatives, up from €4m in 2020 to €31m this year. The plan is a landmark in open policy making – putting women at the heart of the policy making process.”

Speaking about the event, Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive, Kildare County Council added; “Today is an opportunity to provide insights and information for women on many aspects of women’s health.

"We are delighted to be joined by so many fantastic organisations and individuals who can offer their expertise and guidance.

"We welcome Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD and thank him for taking the time to join us in Kildare."