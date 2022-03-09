Kildare people invited to take part in fundraising walk for Asthma Society

The Asthma Society of Ireland is inviting the Kildare to collectively join the ‘Take a Breath’ Challenge for the 16,194 people living with asthma this St Patrick’s weekend (17-20th March), and fundraise to help the organisation to continue its work.

To remember all the people who have lost their lives to asthma or to COVID-19, the Asthma Society invites family, friends, loved ones and any person who is an “asthma or COVID-19 survivor” to join them in a 5km Sunset ‘In Memory’ Walk in the Phoenix Park at 5pm on Saturday 19th March.

The walk will start from DASH Container Cafe at the Hole in the Wall, Blackhorse Avenue (adjacent to the Phoenix Park).

All ages and all levels of fitness are welcome to join for some or all of the walk or simply for the shared moment. At the end of the walk, at sunset, everyone will take a collective breath to remember those who have lost their lives. Please visit asthma.ie for further information.

There are over 380,000 men, women and children living with asthma in Ireland and 1 in 5 or 890,000 people will get it in their lifetime1. Regular medical review, access to appropriate and affordable medication, education and self-management skills are key to preventing asthma deaths.

The Asthma Society is fighting asthma with every breath and its mission is that by 2030 nobody will die from their asthma.

Rory O’Connor - Author and Comedian, and Asthma Ambassador - says: “I will be leading the walk in memory of those we have lost to asthma and COVID-19. My wife, one of my children and I have asthma and it can be a hard condition to manage - especially over the last couple of years. People struggle to take a breath and they need help, information and support. My family and I will together take a breath this St Patrick’s weekend to help raise money for the Asthma Society. Please join us and show your support by tagging @asthmasocietyofireland and #takeabreath on your social media and by donating at asthma.ie.”

Speaking about her own experiences with asthma, Rachel Murray, Severe Asthma Patient and Asthma Advocate, is encouraging people to take a breath for her and others living with asthma saying, “As a person living with severe asthma, it can be really debilitating. In Ireland, asthma is regarded as a common illness but for me, it is life-threatening.

"I am asking people with asthma or people who have had COVID-19 and who have insight into what it’s like to struggle to ‘take a breath’ to support us from 17-20th March. One person will die every five days as a result of their asthma but the Asthma Society’s mission is that no one will die from asthma by 2030. Every donation can make a difference in helping the charity to survive and to achieve this overarching goal.”