Kildare Gardaí investigating break-in at house in Newbridge

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Newbridge town on Thursday, March 3 last.
Several rooms were searched and a number of items were taken in the property in Moorefield Drive.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in Newbridge on 3rd March 2022.
"A number of items were taken from the property. Investigations are ongoing."
