Kildare Garda appeal about assault in Newbridge

Newbridge Garda Station / FILE PHOTO: Aishling Conway
Gardaí in Newbridge have appealed for information about an assault in the town on Friday last.
The incident happened when the victim was walking along Cutlery Road at 12.30am on Friday last.
He was assaulted by two males who later fled the scene and got into a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf vehicle.
Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.
