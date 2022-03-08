Work to begin soon on new homes in Calverstown, Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Construction work is expected to begin soon construction of 13 houses in Calverstown.
The dwellings comprise seven four bedroom detached dormer houses and six three bedroom detached dormer houses.
A total of 26 car park spaces are also in the designs.
The overall site is just over one hectare in size.
The estimated cost of the construction project is €3.4m, according to Construction Information Services.
