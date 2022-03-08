Ten student gardai assigned to Kildare Garda Division

FILE PHOTO
Ten student gardaí have been sent to the Kildare Garda Division in the past three months.
The news was confirmed at the Kildare Joint Policing Committee meeting which took place on Monday.
Eight of the Probationer Gardaí were stationed in Kildare Garda Station while one each went to Naas Garda District and Leixlip Garda District.
The meeting heard that further allocations of Probationer Gardaí will be provided to the Kildare Division as they become available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.