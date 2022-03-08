Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 8 , 2022

The death has occurred of Eva O'Reilly

9 Rowan Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare / Belturbet, Cavan

Eva O'Reilly

O'Reilly Eva, (late of 9 Rowan Terrace, Newbridge, Co Kildare) – 6th March 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her beloved sister Eleanor and her parents Peter & Anne. Sadly missed and remembered with much love and affection by her cousin Eileen and family, relatives, close friends and wonderful carers.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal from Lawlor's Funeral Home, Belturbet, on Wednesday morning, 9th March, to St. Eustace’s Dominican Church, Newbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Krieger

Carbury, Kildare / Dublin

Pauline Krieger

Pauline Krieger (Carbury, Co. Kildare) 4th March 2022. Very peacefully in the presence of her family under the wonderful care of the staff in St James’ Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hans. Pauline will be very sadly and deeply missed by her daughters Louise and Tania, her son John, grandchildren Charlotte, Phoenix, Seán, Serca, Josh, and Jake, great-grandchildren Bodhi, Lux, Jordan and Mason, also sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Wednesday (March 9th) from 12 pm followed by removal to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium for a Funeral Service at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. A personal message may be placed in CONDOLENCES below.

The death has occurred of Johnny Keegan

Celbridge, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin

Johnny Keegan

Johnny Keegan, Oldtown Mill, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin 20. March 6th 2022, passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. Husband and best friend of Olivia (Dowling). Sadly missed by his loving wife, mother Kay, brother Anthony, sisters Carol, Tina, Jill and Noleen, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening, 9th March, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning, 10th March, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Johnny’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The committal Service at Newlands Cross Crematorium may be viewed at 12.40pm by clicking on the link below;

Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Arc Cancer Society and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Violet Dacre (née Carter)

Clane, Kildare



Dacre (nee Carter), Violet, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kent, England, March 5th 2022, peacefully in the care of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late George, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dianne and Karen, sons-in-law Martin and Nicholas, grandchildren Adam, Gemma, Niamh, Aoife, Orla and Eamonn, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place for Violet.



The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Gannon

Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin

Bernard (Barney) Gannon

Bernard (Barney) Gannon (St. Patrick’s Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Coffee House, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Ex Hills Mills and Hon. Member of Lucan Golf Club and founder member of Celbridge Town F.C. and Ballyoulster F.C) March 6th. 2022, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Elizabeth, Michael, Jane, Ann, Mary, Joseph, Bernardine, David and the late Bernard Jnr (recently deceased). Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mona, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.



The death has occurred of Eddie Hamilton

Chapel Lane, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Enfield, Meath / Leixlip, Kildare

Eddie Hamilton

Eddie Hamilton : 5th March, 2022

Chapel Lane, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Formerly of Enfield, Co. Meath & Leixlip, Co. Kildare

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the ICU staff in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his mother Renie. Eddie will be deeply missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Lauren, sons Jason, Ben and Luke, granddaughter Clodagh, father Tom, sister Catherine, brothers Tommie and Gordon, mother-in-law Marion, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, colleagues, and neighbours.

MAY EDDIE REST IN PEACE

A special word of thanks to Dr. Avanci and his team, all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Luke's Hospital for their exceptional care for Eddie over the last 6 weeks.

Reposing at his father Tom's residence (The Glen, Moneenroe R95 Y5NF) from 3pm on Tuesday 8th March concluding with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : cloghparish.ie

Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy and share memories of Eddie can do so in the condolence section below.



R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Barney’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.