Kildare: Work to start on converting Newbridge shop into restaurant

Works are expected to start on converting a shop into a restaurant in Newbridge.
The former Swift Supplies printing shop on Edward Street will also have a take away and delivery service.
Being planned are changes to the overall floor plan.
Parts of some walls will be demolished and replaced with newly-built walls.
The total floor area of the new development is 112 square metres.
