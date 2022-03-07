Local historic buildings across Kildare receive heritage grants

€126,400 has been allocated to 15 Kildare projects under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Projects include St Brigid's Cathedral Church in Kildare Town which received €10,000 for repairs and the Church of Sacred Heart and St Brigid in Kilcullen which was awareded €9,000 for a conservation assessment.

Naas Town Hall will receive €8,900 for reinstatement of architectural features.

The full list of projects is below:

Minister of State and Kildare South TD Martin Heydon said this funding will fund conservation works to 15 historic and protected structures across County Kildare, helping to safeguard these important structures for future generations.

“The funding which is part of a €4m allocation nationwide will leverage additional private funding and create economic stimulus and employment in the local areas as well as providing assistance to the owners and custodians of these buildings which can be costly to protect and maintain.

“Todays announcement follows the launch last week by Minister Noonan of Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage in all its forms and provide supports to those responsible for its care.

“I welcome the funding which will provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts, all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030 and protect many aspects of our proud heritage in Kildare."