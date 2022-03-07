Search

07 Mar 2022

'Extraordinary' traffic must investigated — Kildare councillor

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Mar 2022 7:45 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Traffic calming measures between Firmount Cross and the village of Clane must be implemented, two councillors have suggested.

Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy made the comments during the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, March 4, when he seconded the motion, which was proposed by Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Weld.

Cllr McEvoy cited the reason being that he was concerned about the high number of pedestrians at this particular area.

"The traffic present here is extraordinary," he said.

Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy

Kildare County Council (KCC) engineer told both Cllrs that he would be "happy to look into the issue and see what KCC can do" to resolve it.

In its report, which was released the same day, KCC said: "The Municipal District office are not aware of any speed issues at this location.

"A range of traffic calming measures are already delivered on this road, including: a 50km speed limit, speed signage and narrower carriage width."

