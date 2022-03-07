Volunteers being sought for Daffodil Day in Naas on March 25

FILE PHOTO
Volunteers sought for Daffodil Day in Naas on Friday, March 27.
The annual event is a major fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.
Members of the public are asked to buy and wear a daffodil elblem as a sign of solidarity.
Those interested in giving a helping hand for the Naas event, please contact Kay Callaghan at kaycallaghan@gmail.com or phone 086 3827979.
