Interim protection measures needed for Maynooth road, Kildare councillor says

A councillor for the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting has said that interim protection measures are needed for a road in Maynooth.

The measures were recommended by Labour Cllr Angela Feeney, who proposed the following motion at the latest Clane-Maynooth MD meeting on Friday, March 4: "That the council carries out an assessment of the Dublin Road in Maynooth from Doctor’s Lane to Carton Retail Park to identify and address accessibility issues on this section of the town."

Cllr Feeney said: "We should look into what we can do for this area, even for interim measures, as it is just not safe."

In response, Kildare County Council (KCC) engineer Cyril Buggie said that he would look into the matter.

STRATEGY

Following the meeting, KCC said that, as part of the ongoing Maynooth Transport Strategy, accessibility throughout the town will be considered, and that this will include the Dublin Road.

KCC explained: "As part of the accessibility analysis, barriers to permeability (walking) will be identified and new permeability links proposed."

"The Maynooth Transport Strategy will also identify issues with the road network in the town and examine ways to decrease traffic issues in the town centre, including along the Dublin Road.

"This will be achieved through a strategic transport model which will examine various roads interventions to determine what will be required in Maynooth to reduce these traffic issues," KCC concluded.