Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael (Micheál) Devaney

Ballyvoneen, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare



The death has occurred of Eddie Hamilton

Chapel Lane, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Enfield, Meath / Leixlip, Kildare

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the ICU staff in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his mother Renie. Eddie will be deeply missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Lauren, sons Jason, Ben and Luke, granddaughter Clodagh, father Tom, sister Catherine, brothers Tommie and Gordon, mother-in-law Marion, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, colleagues, and neighbours.

MAY EDDIE REST IN PEACE

A special word of thanks to Dr. Avanci and his team, all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Luke's Hospital for their exceptional care for Eddie over the last 6 weeks.

Reposing at his father Tom's residence (The Glen, Moneenroe R95 Y5NF) from 3pm on Tuesday 8th March.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced on Monday.

Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy and share memories of Eddie can do so in the condolence section below.



The death has occurred of Edwin Hendy

Donard, Wicklow / Kildare

Hendy Edwin, Church Road, Donard, Co. Wicklow (formerly of Backmoone, Co. Kildare). Passed away peacefully on Friday 4th March 2022 surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff on the Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital. Son of the late Bob and Violet.

Sadly, missed by his loving wife Alice, daughter Viola, son-in-law Paddy, treasured granddaughters Freya and Ebony Rose, sisters Mona and Joan, brothers Robin and John, mother-in-law Lucetta Porter, and Aunt Hilda Stanley, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Viola’s residence in Ballysize (W91H59K) on Sunday March 6th from 4.00pm to 9.00pm. House private thereafter, please. Funeral to Donard Church of Ireland Church on Monday March 7th arriving for service at 2.00pm followed by burial in Donard Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Ashton

Minch's Terrace, Athy, Kildare / Cabra West, Dublin

John Ashton, Minch's Terrace, Athy and formerly of Killala Road, Cabra West, Dublin passed peacefully on Thursday 3rd March, 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veronica and family, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

John will repose at his home on Sunday and Monday. House private on Tuesday Morning please. A private Cremation Service will take place for family and friends.

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Edghill

Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare





Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Predeceased by Ann.

Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Lucinda and Tanya, sons Richard and Ultan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter in law, brothers William (Bill) and Albert (Bert), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Richard Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Richard's cremation service will be live streamed from 1.45pm on https://www.mountjerome.ie