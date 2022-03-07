Virgin Media Television Launches 7pm daily News bulletin with Caroline Twohig
Virgin Media Television today announced a new nightly 7pm news bulletin fronted by Caroline Twohig.
News at 7pm will launch tomorrow night, Monday 7th March, and will air five nights a week across Virgin Media One as Coronation Street and Emmerdale move to new time slots.
Coronation street moves to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, while Emmerdale will air nightly from 7.30pm with an extra episode every Thursday night at 8.30pm.
News at 7pm will offer viewers the very latest national and international breaking news stories and headlines, followed by sport and weather.
Commenting on her new role, Caroline Twohig said: “I’m delighted to be fronting this brand -new news bulletin, it’s going to be fast paced and lively with plenty of live reports and breaking news, I’m so excited to be bringing it to our viewers."
