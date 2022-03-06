Search

06 Mar 2022

Property Watch: Derelict house on parcel of land in County Wicklow sold for €345,000

Knockaduff, Arklow: Disused building on 16.55 acres has ‘real charm with enormous potential’

The site and disused building in Arklow which was up for sale

06 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold a derelict residence on 16.55 acres at Knockanduff, Avoca, Arklow, Co Wicklow, by online auction on Wednesday, February 23.

Excellent selling price

The property achieved a figure of €345,000 which was an excellent result, said the selling agent.

According to auctioneer Clive Kavanagh, who handled the sale, there were ‘four registered bidders and the majority of the interest was local based’.

The property was formerly part of the historic Ballyarthur Estate and easily accessible to a wide range of destinations including Woodenbridge (8km), Rathdrum (13km), Arklow and the M11 (7km).

The house itself is completely derelict but the land has some lovely mature timber.

It was described by Mr Kavanagh as ‘having real charm with enormous potential’.

