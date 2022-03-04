Man climbed over wall to get back into Kildare nightclub, court told

A 23-year-old man was fined in Naas District Court on Thursday, March 3, for trespassing at a nightclub in Newbridge.

Vladimir Koky, with an address at 252 Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, attended the Apollo nightclub as part of a birthday party on February 20 last.

He admitted that, after being ejected from the club, he climbed over a high wall at 2.15am in order to get back into the nightclub via the smoking area.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob added that the nightclub closed just 15 minutes later.

"Did the bouncers interrupt your dance moves before you got kicked out?" Judge Desmond Zaidan remarked to the defendant, which caused him to laugh.

When he was asked if he remembered anything, Mr Koky replied: "Some of it... I remember dancing.

"I don't know how I managed to climb over the wall, I was just so drunk at the time," he added.

When the judge replied that he could have injured himself climbing the wall, the defendant replied that he agreed, and apologised for his behaviour on the night.

Judge Zaidan imposed a €400 fine on Mr Koky.