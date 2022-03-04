Call for support for Kildare food suppliers

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer
Kildare County Council should help local food suppliers.
Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer wants KCC to adopt a local food purchasing policy - in line with the Environmental Protection Agency’s green public procurement principles.
Cllr O’Dwyer said that they should apply to catering services “thus helping to support the local food system.”
Thai would improve the availability of local produce and increase employment within the local food sector,” she added.
Cllr O’Dwyer suggested that a coffee shop providing local food should be opened in Aras Chill Dara.
“We could do this at a small level,” added Cllr O’Dwyer.
