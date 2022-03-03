Search

03 Mar 2022

Huge housing site on sale for €9.5m in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Local concerns: Councillors raised questions about lack of community amenities

Huge housing site on sale for €9.5m in Newbridge, Co Kildare

A design image of a section of the development proposed by Glan Developments

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

03 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

A controversial ready-to-go residential development site on the edge of Newbridge with full planning permission for 204 new homes and a creche has gone on sale with an asking price of €9.5m.

Density

Last September, local councillors had strongly objected to the density of the development being proposed by Dublin-based Glan Developments.

At the time, Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that Covid-19 restrictions had made it clear that people needed more space to live in urban-style developments.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer also queried if there was adequate parking in the plans or a playground.

Questioning local community facilities, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy asked: “Where are all the kids going to go to school?”

The councillor continued: “I’m not against development in general but Newbridge is choked by traffic and the Ballymany area is a blackspot for congestion at times.”

Planning permission was later approved for the residential scheme by An Bord Pleanala in November. 

The 6.76 hectare site off the Ballymany Road has approval for 98 two, three and four bedroom houses and 106 one two and three bedroom duplex apartments.

The sale is being handed by joint selling agents DNG Doyle in Naas and DNG New Homes in Dublin.

The design also includes the construction of a new, single-storey creche.

The joint agents said the development, when constructed, will cater for numerous segments of the sales market, including first time buyers in the main but also those trading down from larger homes.

A statement added: “The scheme incorporates a number of green areas and in total will have 0.82 hectares of public open space.

“The apartments and duplexes are designed with own door access and each of the seven standalone blocks are low rise and laid out over three floors.”

Planning permission has also been granted for a new junction and a right-turning lane on the existing R445 route. In addition a section of a 335 metre link street which will facilitate a future connection to the Green Road will also be built.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media