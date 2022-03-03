Huge housing site on sale for €9.5m in Newbridge, Co Kildare

A controversial ready-to-go residential development site on the edge of Newbridge with full planning permission for 204 new homes and a creche has gone on sale with an asking price of €9.5m.

Density

Last September, local councillors had strongly objected to the density of the development being proposed by Dublin-based Glan Developments.

At the time, Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that Covid-19 restrictions had made it clear that people needed more space to live in urban-style developments.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer also queried if there was adequate parking in the plans or a playground.

Questioning local community facilities, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy asked: “Where are all the kids going to go to school?”

The councillor continued: “I’m not against development in general but Newbridge is choked by traffic and the Ballymany area is a blackspot for congestion at times.”

Planning permission was later approved for the residential scheme by An Bord Pleanala in November.

The 6.76 hectare site off the Ballymany Road has approval for 98 two, three and four bedroom houses and 106 one two and three bedroom duplex apartments.

The sale is being handed by joint selling agents DNG Doyle in Naas and DNG New Homes in Dublin.

The design also includes the construction of a new, single-storey creche.

The joint agents said the development, when constructed, will cater for numerous segments of the sales market, including first time buyers in the main but also those trading down from larger homes.

A statement added: “The scheme incorporates a number of green areas and in total will have 0.82 hectares of public open space.

“The apartments and duplexes are designed with own door access and each of the seven standalone blocks are low rise and laid out over three floors.”

Planning permission has also been granted for a new junction and a right-turning lane on the existing R445 route. In addition a section of a 335 metre link street which will facilitate a future connection to the Green Road will also be built.