Search

03 Mar 2022

Kildare's legendary Red Hot Music Club is back in action with Luka Bloom show

Live music is back!

Kildare's legendary Red Hot Music Club is back in action with Luka Bloom show

Cllr Noel Heavey, Marie Heavey Bartley, Conor Mahony, Mairead Carroll and Ray Kelly of the revived Red Hot Music Club. Pic: Martin Connelly

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 3:49 PM

The Red Hot Music Club was a series of legendary concerts hosted in The Red House in Ladytown, between Newbridge and Naas.

It was established back in November 1998 and ran for seven seasons, and is fondly remembered by Kildare music fans for hosting performances from the cream of Ireland’s most loved musicians and singers.

Kildare music lovers will be delighted to hear that the Red Hot Music Club is back in action — albeit with a change of venue.

Fan favourite

The first reprise concert will be by its very first guest, Newbridge man Luka Bloom, in the Back Lounge of Fallons, Kilcullen on Thursday, March 24.

Like every entertainer, Luka was stood down during the pandemic, and this will be his first concert in his native county since things have started to open up.

It promises to be a truly joyous night of intimate music and song in the informal setting of Red Hot Music Club. Admission is strictly limited and will be by ticket only.

A limited number of tickets €20 each will be made available first come ,first served in Fallons, Kilcullen, and The Kiosk, Newbridge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media