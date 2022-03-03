Kildare to host Women’s Health Fair for International Women’s Day

File photo: Newbridge Town Hall
Newbridge Town Hall is hosting a free Women’s Health Fair for International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 9.
Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly will give the opening address with a range of high profile women from the worlds of sport and health arranged to speak on the day.
This event is supported by Kildare County Council, the Kildare Age Friendly Programme, Healthy Ireland and the HSE. Organisers say there will be guest speeches by compelling female figures, agency stands with free health-related information, and tea/coffee and light refreshments.
Running from 10am to 1pm, guest speakers include Kildare GAA star, Mary Hulgraine; Dr Emer Coveney from Age Friendly Ireland, Margaret McQuillan from the HSE, Ashleigh Tobin on hormone health and Lisa Baggottt on SWRDATF.
Topics covered include positive aging, hormone health, traveller health, addiction, smoking cessation, pelvic floor, menopause and wellbeing. The Marie Keating Foundation and the National Women's Council of Ireland will also be in attendance.
"Take this opportunity to relax and reconnect. Bring yourself, a neighbour, a colleague or a friend. We’d love to see you there.
Pre-registration is not required. Please contact Community Worker Carmel Cashin at (087) 7212966 or ccashin@kildarecoco.ie if you require any further details," said the organisers.
