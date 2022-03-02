Kildare gardaí stop bus in Newbridge that went over the speed limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí recently stopped a bus in Newbridge that went over the speed limit, it has been confirmed.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter announced that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the Naas Road in Newbridge on National Slow Down day, when they detected a bus travelling at a speed of 79kph in a 50kph Zone.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued, with proceedings to follow.
