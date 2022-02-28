Co-living developments to be scrapped in Kildare from 2023
A motion from the Social Democrats Councillor Nuala Killeen was accepted in the 2023-2029 County Development Plan Kildare that will prohibit the delivery of co-living developments throughout the lifetime of the plan.
Co-living involves offering facilities such as a common kitchen, utility space, lounge area and also a common work zone which residents can use. This is besides the private bedroom and bathroom that each resident has.
Cllr. Nuala Killeen also highlighted her desire for that date to be sooner fearing short-term concerns and the issues that have arisen in Dublin with such developments. Senior planner Amy Granville stated there was nothing that could be done prior to the delivery of the plan next year.
