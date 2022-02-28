Local group claims proposed solar farm is not suitable for area of Kildare farmland

A local group opposing a proposed solar farm near Punchestown Racecourse has claimed a large scale industrial plant is not suitable for the area.

However, the Punchestown Area Community Group still insisted it supports the Government’s Climate Action Plan and their renewable energy strategy.

Strategic Power Projects Limited, based in Co Louth, has lodged plans for the 35-year facility on 129 hectares at Swordlestown between Watch House Cross Roads and Mylerstown Cross.

The firm said the €100 million solar farm could produce enough power to provide clean energy to 20,500 homes in the area.

According to the planning application, the proposed development will consist of the installation of solar panels on ground-mounted frames and the operational lifespan of the development will be 35 years.

However a statement from the Punchestown Area Community Group said: “The valuable landscape and amenity value that the Punchestown area offers to all residents of Kildare would be lost.

“The proposed development of a very large scale industrial solar plant has come as a surprise to many residents in the immediate Punchestown area.”

The group claimed that local residents were not consulted with by the developer or the landowner in advance of submitting the planning application.

The statement added: “The impact on the physical landscape would be very significant and the cultural change in this established heritage area would be substantial.

“ There is also the concern that the proposed industrial solar plant would extend further into the Coughlanstown and Mullacash area as it would be an obvious feeder location into the Dunnstown 400Kv electrical substation.

“What begins as a 320 acre industrial solar plant today could become 2,000 acres of PV panels tomorrow. Our landscape would be forever marred.”

However, Paul Carson, managing director, Strategic Power Projects, claimed that the community engagement his company has carried out in Swordlestown to date “has demonstrated significant enthusiasm for renewables initiatives”.

He added: “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community and harnessing their support to create an impactful renewable energy asset to move the country towards a carbon neutral economy."

Mr Carson said the Swordlestown site had been selected as it benefits from high exposure to the sun which is crucial for efficient energy production and it has a low risk of flooding.

He added: “Furthermore, the team have ensured a sensitive design of the development to maximise the avoidance of potential environmental impacts and our ecological assessment concluded that the site will not have any direct or indirect adverse impacts to flora and fauna.

“Overall, the proposed landscaping and biodiversity measures will result in a positive impact for local biodiversity which is incredibly important to us.”

The company said the 125MW development would produce enough power to provide clean energy to 20,500 homes in the area adding to Kildare’s strong renewables credentials as set out in the Kildare County development plan.

A spokesperson added; “The facility will represent a total investment by the company of around €100m — delivering significant contributions to the local economy and community groups through the governments Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) scheme.

The designs include 51 single storey electrical inverter/ transformer units as well as security fencing, landscaping and a CCTV system with pole mounted cameras.

An existing farm entrance will be upgraded and a new entrance will be built.

An internal access road of a distance of 170m will be constructed.