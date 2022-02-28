Call to carry out technical examination of Kildare road in Rathangan

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council said there is a waiting list for carrying out technical assessments on local roads in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD).
Councillor Anne Connolly called for an examination of the Kildare Road in Rathangan.
The issue was raised at the February meeting of the MD, which was held in Aras Chill Dara in Naas.
