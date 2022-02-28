Call for funding for popular walking path in Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Cllr Mark Stafford has called for a footpath for a popular walking loop between Millview Estate and Mill Lane in Milltown.
Kildare County Council said there is no funding budgeted at present for these works but suggested they could be considered under Local Property Tax funding if councillors agree.
The issue was raised at the February meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District earlier this month.
