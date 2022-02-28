Kildare gardaí stop motorist travelling at 170kph in a 120kph zone

File Pic
Kildare gardaí recently stopped a motorist travelling at 170kph in a 120kph zone.
The Garda Traffic Account on Twitter confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "Naas Roads Unit were conducting speed checks in North Kildare when they detected this car travelling at 170kph in a 120kph zone."
"They were stopped and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving," the account added.
