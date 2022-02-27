Kildare Property Watch: Working from home changes property demand

Auction specialists Iamsold have noted one of the busiest starts to the year for some time. The company currently have over 130 properties listed for sale nationwide. With the traditional spring/summer selling season in sight, the company are encouraging property owners thinking of selling to get in touch and speak to one of their auction consultants about the benefits of auction.

Company director Patrick Folan noted “as the majority of our properties are owned by private vendors, we understand that is it important that our clients get the best advice and achieve full market value for their properties. Our online bidding and auction platform provides a faster sales process for both sellers and buyers. The property legal pack is prepared by the vendor’s solicitor and is uploaded to our website for review by interested parties and their solicitors. This ensures they are happy with all legal aspects before bidding and contracts are then signed immediately on acceptance of a bid.”

Iamsold work in partnership with over 300 auctioneers nationwide and can arrange for free property valuations alongside the local auctioneers they work with.

They are also the only auction company in Ireland who do not charge any upfront costs into their auctions while still undertaking a marketing campaign on each property.

Mr Folan added: “over the past two years we have seen a change within the property market, with more people than ever now working remotely. We have seen a significant increase in demand for larger houses with space to work from home and demand for country house has also jumped. We have a large database of buyers ready to purchase, and we are encouraging anyone thinking of selling to contact us today.”

Some of its current properties up for auction include:

Moyvalley, Broadford, Co Kildare — Offered at bids over €190,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge.

A quaint three bed cottage style residence, built on a c 1.2 acre site. This property has been recently renovated and is a shell with a smooth plaster finish internally. This property would be suitable for someone looking for a project with a house to extend or this is the ideal property for someone looking to work from home or operate a business from home (yard) subject of course to the relevant planning permission.

36 The Way, Dunboyne Castle, Meath — Offered at bids over €220,000 in partnership with The Property Shop, Ongar.

This property is a lovely two bed (two bath) first floor apartment in the very popular Dunboyne Castle development. The apartment is in excellent condition throughout and is sure to suit both owner occupiers and investors alike.

Coote Street, Portlaoise, Laois — Offered at bids over €199,000 in partnership with Clement Herron Real Estate, Portlaoise.

An excellent development opportunity within walking distance to Portlaoise train station and town centre. This 0.226 acre site comes with planning permission for three properties, one four bedroom and two three bedroom.

To arrange for a free property valuation or for more information contact iamsold on 01 687 5040 121 visit www.iamsold.ie.

New online auctions take place on March 10 and April 14 next.