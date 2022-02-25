PHOTOS: Two-hour tailback on Kildare's M7 as lorry bursts into flames

The aftermath of the HGV fire on the M7 this afternoon
Motorists travelling past Kildare on the M7 were stuck in a two-hour tailback due to a HGV fire this afternoon.
The incident happened on the eastbound lanes between Ballybrittas and Monasterevin junctions on the motorway between 2pm and 4pm.
Traffic was completely stopped while emergency services dealt with the blaze.
The vehicle seemed to have been engulfed in flames on the left lane of the motorway.
Gardaí as well as fire crews from Monasterevin and Portlaoise rushed to the the scene.
The tarmac was later seen to be heavily stained from the incident.
A recovery truck was later called to tow away the fire-ravaged vehicle.
