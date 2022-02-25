Parcel of land near Kildare town with €5m price tag

The land in question
A parcel of land in Kildare town is for sale at a price of €5.75m.
The 27.3 acres of zoned land is located at Ruanbeg on the outskirts of the town.
Jordan auctioneers are guiding the private treaty sale at €5.75m or almost €211,000/ac.
The land is all in the one block with extensive road frontage onto the old Dublin road.
Parts of the land are zoned ‘New Residential’, ‘Industry & Warehousing’ and ‘National Stud / Green Belt’.
The land borders existing residential developments including Ruanbeg Manor and Coolaghknock Gardens.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.