Man receives 11 month sentence for criminal damage offence in Newbridge, Kildare

A man received an 11 month sentence for criminal damage offence in the town of Newbridge, County Kildare.

Thomas McGuinness, with an address at 3306 Lakeside Park in Newbridge, was handed down the sentence from Judge Desmond Zaidan at Naas District Court on Thursday, February 24.

The 41-year-old defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of an article.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that Mr McGuinness attempted to enter Eden Treatment Rooms at Eyre Street in Newbridge on August 8, 2020, at around 12.30am.

He said that the defendant, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter in the court, attempted to open a window, and also caused €100 worth of damage to a doorframe.

In addition, Sgt Jacob revealed Mr McGuinness was identified at the scene from CCTV footage.

The court was also told that the defendant had 132 previous convictions, including 20 for theft, over 10 for burglary, and two for attempted robberies.

His last conviction was in 2014, where he received an eight year sentence for a number of robberies.

Mr McGuinness' legal aide, barrister Sarah Connolly, told the court that her client had been in custody since October 5 2021, and stressed that the defendant had an addiction to drugs.

Speaking to Judge Desmond Zaidan, she said: "As you know judge, like so many former prisoners, Mr McGuinness was handed a cheque and sent on his merry way, without any support."

Ms Connolly further claimed that her client found it "nigh-on impossible" to find employment as a result of his convictions

In addition, she said that her client had a number of health issues, including diabetes, which were not properly addressed by prison staff, and claimed that he had limited access to his legal team while there.

Ms Connolly then presented a letter written by Mr McGuinness, in which he expressed remorse for his crimes, and said that he has been engaging with psychological services while in custody.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan admitted that he initially planned to send her client to prison for 22 months, but ultimately decided to sentence him to 11 months.

He agreed to backdate the sentence to February 8 last.