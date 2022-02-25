Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 25

he death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) BROPHY

Leixlip, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



BROPHY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare, formerly of Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Ex Dublin Fire Brigade) February 23rd. 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, Kilcock. Patrick (Pat), beloved husband of Brid, dear father of Niamh, Sinead, Ronan, Aoife and Ciara, a devoted grandfather of Daniel, Shauna, Aimee, Liam, Khloe, Sophie, Lara, Charlie, Darragh, Jack, Aoibheann and Éirinn and brother of the late Jerry, Michael and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Liam, Charles and J.J, sisters Margaret and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on (Friday) evening from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on (Saturday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or the Irish Heart Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Ailish Connolly

''Copperalley Stud'', Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare / Meath



Connolly, Ailish, "Copperalley Stud", Moyglare, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, February 24th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved daughter of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving mother Margaret, sisters Karen, Siobhan and Sandra, brothers Thomas and Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, Alex, Laoise, Molly, Rowan, Elsa, Grace, Maisie, Sadie and Annie, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4-8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Oliver Plunkett's Church, Kilcloon, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

The death has occurred of Anthony (Danno) Kirwan

Formerly Woodlands, Castledermot, Kildare



Anthony (Danno) Kirwan died peacefully at home in Dartford, Kent, England, on 30th January 2022 formerly of Woodlands, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.Predeceased by his grandaughter Caoilainn. Loving husband and best friend of Kathleen (Kate) nee Murphy. Most loved father of Christine and Tony, devoted grandfather of Luke, Sam, Chanelle, Callum, Shane, Summer and Flynn. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Jim, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Joesphine and his brother Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"Forever in our hearts"





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael McKenna

Ballybrittas, Laois / Naas, Kildare / Shinrone, Offaly



Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Marie, much loved dad of Joanne, Gráinne and Kerrie and devoted grandad of Ava, Sarah, Evie and Lucy. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law John, Niall and Richard, brother Joe, sisters Margaret and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Friday evening from 3pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church, Emo, County Laois (eircode R32RY16) on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.

Please adhere to Covid 19 regulations regarding wearing of facemasks and handshaking while attending the funeral.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family Flowers Only Please.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donoghue (née Corcoran)

Clonkeen, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean. Sadly missed by her children Marina, Ann, Jacinta, Joe, Jenny, John and Michael, brothers Liam and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, on Friday from 6-8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link

http://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this sad and difficult time.