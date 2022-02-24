Speeding driver arrested on Kildare's N7 for dangerous driving

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the N7 this morning.
One motorist was found travelling at 169kph in heavy rain.
The maximum speed limit on the route is 100km per hour.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving.
