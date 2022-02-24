Search

24 Feb 2022

PHOTOS: Five-storey apartment block to be built near Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare

Plans for five storey apartment block beside Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre

Design image of the development / C&W O'Brien Architects

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

24 Feb 2022 3:07 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Planning permission has been granted for a five-storey apartment block with 20 apartments in Newbridge.

Image: C&W O'Brien Architects

Ascot Construction Ltd has been approved to demolish Westbank House on Cutlery Road (an existing three-storey vacant office building) to make way for the new development.

The site is at the back of the Whitewater Shopping Centre and opposite the Water Tower landmark.  

Image: C&W O'Brien Architects

The five- storey building will comprise 12 one-bed units and eight two-bed units.

The plans also include private open spaces in the form of balconies and patios, 150sq.m. communal open space roof terrace, six roof mounted solar PV panels: eight part-podium car parking spaces; bicycle and bin stores with 30 resident cycle spaces and 12 visitor cycle spaces.

There will be a new vehicular access from Cutlery Road. 

The estimated construction value of the new project is around €4.5m, according to Construction Information Services.

Local News

