PHOTOS: Five-storey apartment block to be built near Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare

Planning permission has been granted for a five-storey apartment block with 20 apartments in Newbridge.
Ascot Construction Ltd has been approved to demolish Westbank House on Cutlery Road (an existing three-storey vacant office building) to make way for the new development.
The site is at the back of the Whitewater Shopping Centre and opposite the Water Tower landmark.
The five- storey building will comprise 12 one-bed units and eight two-bed units.
The plans also include private open spaces in the form of balconies and patios, 150sq.m. communal open space roof terrace, six roof mounted solar PV panels: eight part-podium car parking spaces; bicycle and bin stores with 30 resident cycle spaces and 12 visitor cycle spaces.
There will be a new vehicular access from Cutlery Road.
The estimated construction value of the new project is around €4.5m, according to Construction Information Services.
