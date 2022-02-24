Five apartments being built at street corner in Kildare town

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Works are expected to begin soon on five apartments at the corner of Lower William Street and Green Alley in Athy town.
Approval has been granted for an existing ground floor retail unit to be converted to a one bedroom residential apartment.
Renovation works to the first and second floor accommodation will create two one-bedroom apartments.
Derelict annex buildings accessed off Green Alley will be demolished to to facilitate the extension.
The existing vehicle entrance will be upgraded alongside on-site parking.
The total floor area of the development is 343 square metres.
The new development, if approved will be located on the corder of the Claregate Street junction. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.