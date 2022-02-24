Gardaí seek help to find teenager (16) missing for two days

16 year old Sophie McDermott
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Sophie McDermott who has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22, since Tuesday.
Sophie is described as being approximately 5’ 3” in height, of slim build with long brown and blonde hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Sophie was wearing blue jeans, white knee high boots and a light blue cardigan with fur on the collar.
Anyone with information on Sophie's whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
