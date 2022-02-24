Search

24 Feb 2022

Family of missing Kildare man calls for case to be upgraded to murder investigation

Family of missing Kildare man calls for case to be upgraded to murder investigation

Missing Martin Doyle

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

24 Feb 2022 12:18 PM

The family of a young man who vanished over 17 years ago has called for his missing person’s case to be upgraded to a murder probe because they believe he has been killed.
Martin ‘Murt’ Doyle (20) was last seen standing at a grotto waiting for a lift near his home in Suncroft village at 11.20am on October 4, 2004.
Martin’s first cousin Adrienne Ryan said she believes Martin has been killed and has called for the case to be investigated as a murder.
Adrienne said: “Martin has been gone 17 years now and there's been no trace of him. We believe he has been killed and we believe his disappearance should be classified as murder at this stage.”

Adrienne (above), who runs the ‘Missing Murt’ Facebook Page, said: “Martin has been gone 17 long years now and no sign of him.
“It's clear he never intended to go missing, he left everything behind him.
“So I believe the missing person case should be re-classified as murder."
Adrienne, who went to school in Newbridge with murder victim Deirdre Jacob: “This was done with the Deirdre Jacob investigation after Deirdre was missing for 20 years.”
She added: “If it becomes a murder investigation, there would be more gardai involved in it and there may be more searches and everybody who gave a statement would be looked at again.
“Somebody who knew something for the past 17 years may be in a position to give that information to gardaí now.”

When asked to comment, Gardaí insisted the investigation into the disappearance is “active and ongoing” and said they continued to appeal  for information.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said:  “An investigation into the disappearance of missing person, Martin Doyle remains active and ongoing.
“Gardaí at Kildare continue to appeal to the public for information.  
"Any person who may have information on Martin, is asked to come forward.
“In particular, Gardaí would like to know where Martin went after he left his home in Suncroft, Kildare at 11am on October 4, 2004.
“Anyone with information should contact Kildare Garda Station at 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

Martin, who would have turned 37 on January 25 last, was working as an apprentice panel beater in Kildare town.
According to Martin’s family, his disappearance was completely out of character and they believe that he fully intended to be gone for only a short while.
Ms Ryan said he left his bank card at home on the day he went missing and his wages were paid into his bank account that week but they were left untouched.
Martin is described as 5’7” in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.
When last seen, he was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners. On the front of his jumper was the word ‘Adidas’ in white lettering. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media