Family of missing Kildare man calls for case to be upgraded to murder investigation

The family of a young man who vanished over 17 years ago has called for his missing person’s case to be upgraded to a murder probe because they believe he has been killed.

Martin ‘Murt’ Doyle (20) was last seen standing at a grotto waiting for a lift near his home in Suncroft village at 11.20am on October 4, 2004.

Martin’s first cousin Adrienne Ryan said she believes Martin has been killed and has called for the case to be investigated as a murder.

Adrienne said: “Martin has been gone 17 years now and there's been no trace of him. We believe he has been killed and we believe his disappearance should be classified as murder at this stage.”

Adrienne (above), who runs the ‘Missing Murt’ Facebook Page, said: “Martin has been gone 17 long years now and no sign of him.

“It's clear he never intended to go missing, he left everything behind him.

“So I believe the missing person case should be re-classified as murder."

Adrienne, who went to school in Newbridge with murder victim Deirdre Jacob: “This was done with the Deirdre Jacob investigation after Deirdre was missing for 20 years.”

She added: “If it becomes a murder investigation, there would be more gardai involved in it and there may be more searches and everybody who gave a statement would be looked at again.

“Somebody who knew something for the past 17 years may be in a position to give that information to gardaí now.”

When asked to comment, Gardaí insisted the investigation into the disappearance is “active and ongoing” and said they continued to appeal for information.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “An investigation into the disappearance of missing person, Martin Doyle remains active and ongoing.

“Gardaí at Kildare continue to appeal to the public for information.

"Any person who may have information on Martin, is asked to come forward.

“In particular, Gardaí would like to know where Martin went after he left his home in Suncroft, Kildare at 11am on October 4, 2004.

“Anyone with information should contact Kildare Garda Station at 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

Martin, who would have turned 37 on January 25 last, was working as an apprentice panel beater in Kildare town.

According to Martin’s family, his disappearance was completely out of character and they believe that he fully intended to be gone for only a short while.

Ms Ryan said he left his bank card at home on the day he went missing and his wages were paid into his bank account that week but they were left untouched.

Martin is described as 5’7” in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners. On the front of his jumper was the word ‘Adidas’ in white lettering.