Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, February 24

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Collins

Clogheen, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Loving husband of the late Aggie. Deeply regretted by his niece Maria and her husband Derek and their family Ciara, Michaela and Jack, nephew David and his partner Angela, brother Dinny and all his nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues.

Rest In Peace

"A Life so beautiful lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Please join us to mourn the passing of our Beloved Billy"

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Friday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.10am (travelling via his residence and the Drawbridge) arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines regarding wearing face masks and handshaking.

Billy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/. You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Doyle (née O'Leary)

Graysland, Athy, Kildare / New Ross, Wexford



Margaret (Peggy) Doyle, late of Graysland, Athy, formerly of Ballinacoola, New Ross and Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, passed peacefully in the loving care of her family and the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Matt, daughters Anne, Elizabeth and Helen, grandchildren Carla and Jack, brother John, daughter-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm until 8pm on Friday, 25th February. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors on Saturday morning, 26th February, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish Webcam.

House private Saturday morning please.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to social distancing and mask wearing. Those who would have liked to attend Peggy’s funeral, but to due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.

The death has occurred of James Arthur O'CALLAGHAN

Hazelmere, Naas, Kildare / Mallow, Cork



Peacefully, after a long illness, at Naas Hospital. Formerly of Twopothouse, Mallow, Co. Cork. Beloved husband of Helen Bowen O'Callaghan, father to James, Fiona and the late Keith. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Ellen and Esther, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren Corey, Stephanie, Jamie, Jason, Darragh, Leigha and Kayleigh, great-grandchildren Kyle and Caiden, brothers-in-law Norman and Ben, nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

"May James Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (W91 CD0K) on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral on Friday with Mass at 11am in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas (W91 K6CT) and afterwards to arrive for a service at 1pm in Newland's Cross Crematorium (D24 EP830).

Family flowers only please. Donation, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The death has occurred of Maureen Bright

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



Bright, Maureen, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Rathfarnham, Dublin, February 21st 2022, peacefully at Blackrock Clinic. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers George, Niall, Ollie, Brendan and Kerry, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her brother Ollie's residence in Leinster Cottages, Maynooth on Wednesday from 2pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11:30am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.