Tools taken at Kildare home where work was being carried out

A selection of work tools were taken from a home in Kill, Co Kildare.
The incident happened at the Glendara residential area on February 20 last.
Work was being carried out on the property and tools had been left on the premises.
A side gate was used to gain entry to the rear of the property.
Naas Gardaí are investigating and appealed for information.
