TRAFFIC: Lane of N7 closed due to obstruction

The scene of the incident on the N7 / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
A lane on the N7 has been closed temporarily for a clean-up operation.
Lane 1 on between Junction 6 to 7 southbound has been shut due to a load of earth from a passing lorry.
The debris stretches for several metres and could be a hazard to traffic.
Gardaí and emergency services are waiting for a specialised road sweeper vehicle to clean the area.
Traffic is expected to be allowed to resume along the lane afterwards.
