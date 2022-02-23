Road outside Whitewater Shopping Centre to be temporarily closed tomorrow — Kildare County Council

File Pic: Cutlery Road, Newbridge
The road located outside the Whitewater Shopping Centre will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
KCC said in a statement: "Please note that footpath improvement works will be carried out on Cutlery Road, Newbridge on the February 24, 2022.
"A road closure will be in place on February 24, 2022.
"Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
"Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC concluded.
