Kildare gardaí investigating after car window smashed outside home in Rathangan

Kildare gardaí are investigating after the window of a car was smashed outside a house in Rathangan.
The incident happened in the Beechgrove residential area.
It's understood a wheel brace implement was used to smash the glass.
The culprit later fled the area.
A Garda spokesperson said: Gardaí attended an incident of criminal damage that occurred to a vehicle outside a domestic residence in the Beechgrove area of Rathangan, Co Kildare at approximately 6.15am on Monday, 21st February.
"No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
