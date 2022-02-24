Farm machinery show at Punchestown could attract 20,000 people

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
The annual Farm Machinery Show will take place at Punchestown Racecourse on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14.
The event is run by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).
The two-day show will showcase the latest agricultural machinery, equipment, technology and associated services.
Similar events in 2020 and 2021 were lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Around 20,000 people attended the 2019 event which saw 170 exhibitors with indoor stands and outdoor display areas.
