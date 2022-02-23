New footwear store opened in Kildare Village by Brian Ormond

Pippa O'Connor with husband Brian Ormond at the MOVRS store in Kildare Village
Pippa O'Connor's husband Brian Ormond has opened a branch of his premium footwear store at Kildare Village.
Movrs was co-founded by the TV presenter and their first store opened on Harry Street off Dublin's Grafton Street late last year.
The brand specialises specialises in stylish, high-end footwear with the belief that runners are now for more than just for downtime and are often a way to dress up.
Sustainable high-end labels at the store include ACBC, Zouri, Apepazza, Napapijri, Scotch & Soda, Mercer Amsterdam and Blauer and Kendall + Kylie.
Pippa O'Connor, also has her own store Popo by Pippa at Kildare Village.
