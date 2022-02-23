Alarm ripped from wall during Kildare burglary

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí are investigating a burglary of a home in the Kill area.
The incident happened in the Whitethorn Grove residential area between 1.30am and 12 noon on February 17 last.
An intruder gained entry through a rear door and ransacked rooms.
An alarm was ripped from a wall during the incident.
A quantity of jewellery was taken.
Anybody with informattion is asked to contact Naas Gardaí.
