Kildare County Council says water main repairs will take place in Athy tomorrow

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that water main repairs will take place in the town of Athy tomorrow.
It has been reported that essential leak repairs will be carried out on Thursday, February 24 from 9am until approximately 2pm.
KCC added that the water supply to the following areas may be affected during these works: Kilkenny Road, from the traffic lights at Fortbarrington as far as the Laois border, and the following estates, Corran Ard, Tonlegee Road and Bransford.
Derek Burke was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Peritoneal Mesothelioma. Pic: GoFundMe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.