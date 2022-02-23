Cash and jewellery taken in break-in at Kildare home

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a property in Prosperous.
Then incident happened in the Downings South area on January 21 between 8am and 8pm.
An intruder made a forced entry into the unoccupied property.
Jewellery and a sum of cash was taken during the break-in.
