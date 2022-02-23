Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 23

The death has occurred of Maureen Bright

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



Bright, Maureen, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Rathfarnham, Dublin, February 21st 2022, peacefully at Blackrock Clinic. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers George, Niall, Ollie, Brendan and Kerry, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her brother Ollie's residence in Leinster Cottages, Maynooth on Wednesday from 2pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11:30am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Browne Snr.

Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Browne, Michael (Mick) Snr., Corrachoill Park, Prosperous and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, February 21st 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved brother of the late Sean, deeply regretted his loving wife Maura, children Niamh, Michael, John and Therese, son-in-law Dan, daughters-in-law Lynda and Debbie, grandchildren Sean, Adam, Fionn, Sarah, Alex, Isabelle, Eimíle and Laragh, brother Jim, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday from his residence at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Michael's funeral mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

The death has occurred of Aidan Byrne

Kew Park, Lucan, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



Formerly of the Square Bar, Kilcock.

Aidan passed peacefully, surrounded by his devoted daughters, Aisling and Méabh. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rita and siblings Dermot, Fina and Declan. Aidan will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, Caoimhe, Bláthnaid, Labhaoise, Tadhg and son-in-law Colm. Deeply regretted by his siblings Orla, Darina, Fergus, Mela, Bronagh and Brendan, sister-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law Pat and Joe and all of his nieces and nephews.

May He Rest In Peace.

Aidan will repose at home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, on Thursday, 24 February, at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, please leave a personal message for Aidan's family in the condolence section below.

Special thanks to Niamh Brophy and all of the staff in Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, who took great care of Aidan.

Please continue to respect and follow Covid guidelines.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) COOGAN

Knocklyon, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



On 22nd February 2022, peacefully after a short illness in St Vincent's Hospital. Very sadly missed by his beloved wife, Méabh, daughters Sinéad and Aisling, sisters Mary, Deirdre, Angela and the late Vera, brother Joe, sons-in-law James and Colin, relatives and many friends. Devoted Grandad of Clodagh, Donnacha, Ciarán, Milo, Pádraig and Rian.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Kimmage Road on Thursday, 24th February, from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 25th February, in The Church of St. Colmcille, Knocklyon arriving for 12pm, and thereafter for cremation at Newlands Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan (China) Ellard

Rivercourt, Bagenalstown, Carlow / The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of Maddenstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Ret'd Private, Irish Defence Forces, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully at Carlow district hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Kim, son David and their mother Marion, grandchildren Sophia and Lee, his mother Mary, sisters Marie, Teresa, Aileen, Helen, Claire and Angela, brothers Liam, Brian and Larry, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brendan Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Wednesday, February 23rd, from 4pm with rosary at 7.00pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh on Thursday, February 24th, for 9am Requiem Mass. Mass will be live-streamed on the following link :

https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/

Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 11-30am. The service from Mount Jerome can be viewed via

https://www.mountjerome.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Irish Cancer Society”. Donations box in Church.