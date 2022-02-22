Search

22 Feb 2022

Naas, Co Kildare, 57-acre land bank on sale for over €6 million

Land bank sale: Large tract of land for sale at The Knocks

Naas, Co Kildare, 57-acre land bank on sale for over €6 million

The land for sale at The Knocks, Naas, outlined in white

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

A 57-acre land bank close to Naas is on the market with an asking price of over €6 million.

The land is situated at an area known as The Knocks, to the north-west of the town.

According to selling agent Coonan Property, “The Northwest Quadrant provides a unique opportunity to provide a sustainable urban district and decarbonized zone in proximity to the town centre. As the key measures of the Naas/Sallins Transport Strategy 2020 are implemented the lands will facilitate a priority bus route to Sallins from Naas town centre.

“The lands provide real scope for future development with two objectives listed in the Naas Local Area Plan 2021 – 2027. Approximately 43.84 acres (17.74 ha) have an objective as ‘Strategic Reserve’ for future development in line with the expansion of this flourishing town. A further (approximately) 13.2 acres (5.34 ha) are to be used as open space and amenity. This will happen when a masterplan is integrated into the Local Area Plan in the future.”

Will Coonan of Coonan Property said: “Land sales have been thriving in recent times and prime land banks such as this one won’t gather any dust. The land bank has good road frontage along the Grand Canal and Greenway and the divisions are neighboured by Millennium Park, home to Kerry Group and also one of the country’s leading business parks plus the new Naas Community College which is nearing completion.”

The lands at The Knocks are being sold by Private Treaty. The guide price is excess €6 million.

Contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or email: info@coonan.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media