Naas, Co Kildare, 57-acre land bank on sale for over €6 million

A 57-acre land bank close to Naas is on the market with an asking price of over €6 million.

The land is situated at an area known as The Knocks, to the north-west of the town.

According to selling agent Coonan Property, “The Northwest Quadrant provides a unique opportunity to provide a sustainable urban district and decarbonized zone in proximity to the town centre. As the key measures of the Naas/Sallins Transport Strategy 2020 are implemented the lands will facilitate a priority bus route to Sallins from Naas town centre.

“The lands provide real scope for future development with two objectives listed in the Naas Local Area Plan 2021 – 2027. Approximately 43.84 acres (17.74 ha) have an objective as ‘Strategic Reserve’ for future development in line with the expansion of this flourishing town. A further (approximately) 13.2 acres (5.34 ha) are to be used as open space and amenity. This will happen when a masterplan is integrated into the Local Area Plan in the future.”

Will Coonan of Coonan Property said: “Land sales have been thriving in recent times and prime land banks such as this one won’t gather any dust. The land bank has good road frontage along the Grand Canal and Greenway and the divisions are neighboured by Millennium Park, home to Kerry Group and also one of the country’s leading business parks plus the new Naas Community College which is nearing completion.”

The lands at The Knocks are being sold by Private Treaty. The guide price is excess €6 million.

Contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or email: info@coonan.com.