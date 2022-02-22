Kildare people with a hidden disability need parking spaces

Cllr Evie Sammon
Parking concessions are needed for people with a hidden disability.
Cllr Evie Sammon wants sunflower parking spaces in the Naas area.
Sunflower parking makes life easier for those with a hidden disability such as a hearing problem, a mental health disorder as well as mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments.
However Kildare County Council advises that this is not enforceable currently — but could form part of a current bye-law review.
Seán O' Connor brought the Leinster Leader on a tour to investigate various different disabled parking bays in Newbridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.